Pilot Captures Dramatic Footage Of 70-Acre NJ Wildfire

The fire, in the area of Clinton Road, is now 20% contained as of Wednesday, Sept. 3. Overnight, crews constructed containment lines and began backfire operations, officials said. No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

Clinton Road remains closed between Goldfinch Lane and Van Orden Road. Resources on scene include Forest Fire Service fire engines and ground crews. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pilot Eric Sampson said he spotted the blaze shortly after taking off from Sussex Airport.

“Wildfire on the ridge at the far end of Clinton Reservoir,” Sampson wrote on social media. “I could see it as soon as I took off from Sussex Airport. I couldn’t see anyone working it or any apparatus/flashing lights working or on the scene, but I was told that State Fire was on it. I went to Greenwood Lake for fuel then circled back and again, couldn’t see anyone working it. Not to say they aren’t there. I just couldn’t see anyone. Hopefully they get it contained!”

The next update from the Forest Fire Service is expected around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.