Pickup Crash Kills Bergen Minivan Driver, 33, Parked Across Darkened Garden State Parkway: Njsp

Andres Valencia-Castano, 33, of Englewood was behind the wheel of a Dodge minivan that was parked across the right lane and shoulder when it was struck at 3:47 a.m. just south of Exit 154 on Sunday, Dec. 3, NJSP Trooper Troy McNair said.

Valencia-Castano was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the area of milepost 155.7, the trooper said.

It wasn't immediately clear why his minivan was in the roadway.

The driver of the Dodge pickup, Joel Hernandez of Ridgefield Park, and his passenger, Andrick Portillo of Elmwood Park, both 22, were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries, McNair said.

State Police were continuing an investigation, he said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help them is asked to call the NJSP Troop D Bloomfield barracks: (732) 441-4500 ext. 3400.

