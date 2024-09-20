Photo Of Nude Boy Was Wallpaper On Paterson Man's Phone, Sheriff Says

An investigation into Darrel Dye began following a tip regarding illegal internet activity, Acting Passaic County Sheriff Gary Giardina said.

"Specifically, the information indicated that an Internet user uploaded and kept numerous media files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in an online photo sharing and cloud service account," Giardina said.

Detectives identified Dye — who fills oxygen tanks for a welding supply company out of Newark — as the individual responsible and executed a search warrant at his home on Thursday, Sept. 19.

During the search, detectives located a cell phone inside Dye's bedroom. On the phone’s lock screen, detectives saw a nude image of an unidentified boy, approximately 8 to 10 years old, Giardina said.

"Based on their observations, detectives determined the image was set as the wallpaper for the phone," Giardina said, noting Dye told authorities the photo was a screenshot from a video he saw online.

A preview of the phone indicated that there were more files related to child sexual abuse material stored on the device, Giardina said.

"Detectives will continue working on retrieving information from cell phones and computers belonging to Darrel D. Dye," Giardina stated.

Dye was charged with one count of maintaining child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography. Dye is waiting for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing.

