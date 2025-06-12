Phony Texts Threaten Drivers With Suspensions: Here's What To Know

Cybercriminals who once claimed victims owed unpaid tolls are now pivoting to a new phishing attack, according to authorities.

If you’ve received a text message warning that your driver’s license is about to be suspended due to unpaid tickets, stop and think before you click. It might be a scam.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are alerting the public about a new wave of phishing scams — specifically “smishing,” or fraudulent text messages — that claim to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

These fake messages threaten legal action or suspension of driving privileges if immediate payment is not made. They often use high-pressure phrases like “Final Notice” or “Final Reminder” to scare recipients into acting fast.

Here’s what to know:

The DMV does not send unsolicited texts. Legitimate agencies will not contact you via text message demanding payment or threatening suspension.

Do not click on links or provide personal information. If you receive a suspicious message, delete it immediately.

Report it. You can file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Verify everything. Always confirm the status of your license or registration directly through official DMV websites or customer service lines.

Law enforcement officials urge all drivers to stay cautious and spread awareness. Falling for one of these scams could lead to identity theft or financial loss.

