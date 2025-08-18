Phony Amazon Messages Target Shoppers With New Tricks: What To Know Now

Amazon users are being warned about a fresh wave of sophisticated scams hitting inboxes.

Fraudsters are sending emails and texts that look like they're from Amazon, often claiming something’s wrong with your account or a suspicious purchase has been made.

The messages urge you to click a link or call a customer service numbe, leading you straight into a scam.

According to online security firm ExpressVPN, these phishing emails are designed to steal your login credentials or payment information.

Other variations include fake order confirmations, bogus technical support calls, and even messages about Amazon Prime fees.

Some victims receive packages they never ordered — a tactic called “brushing” — while others are targeted with phony job offers.

Experts urge shoppers to be vigilant: never click suspicious links, only use official Amazon channels, and never share sensitive information.

Enable two-factor authentication for extra protection, and verify all Amazon communications by logging in directly to your account.

If you suspect a scam, report it to Amazon or forward suspicious emails to stop-spoofing@amazon.com. You can also report scam calls and texts to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Stay alert—and don’t let scammers cash in on your trust.

