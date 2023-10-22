Mostly Cloudy 55°

Philly Trio Busted With Two Guns, Hollow-Point Ammo: Bergen Prosecutor

Three 21-year-old unemployed men from Philadelphia were arrested after drug investigators found two guns – one of them in a passenger’s waistband -- during a traffic stop, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Jerry DeMarco
Victor Garcia-Morla, Chelvin Castillo-Paula, and Anthony L. Medina Suarez remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Sunday, Oct. 21, pending first appearances in Hackensack.

Detectives from the prosecutor's Narcotic Task Force stopped their vehicle at an undisclosed location in the county.

They found the handguns, took all three into custody and charged them equally with illegal weapons and hollow-point possession, Musella said.

