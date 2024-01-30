Philly Sister Makes Dramatic Exit, NJ Model Eliminated From 'The Bachelor'

And that's one Philadelphia sister and the Bachelor himself: Allie Hollinger, 26, and Joey Graziadei.

The older Hollinger sister, 28-year-old Lauren, decided at the end of Monday night's episode that she was tired of waiting around for her turn to talk to 28-year-old Graziadei, a tennis coach with roots in Collegeville.

This comes after she and multiple other women donned bridal gowns and pretended to share a wedding with Graziadei. In the limo, Lauren grieved the loss of her father, whom she was reminded wouldn't be at her wedding.

When announcing her leave from the show, her little sis, Allie, urged her to be patient for her turn.

Lauren was over it.

While telling a "Bachelor" camera crew she would be leaving the show, Joey comes over to her. They share a cake from the wedding, which only frustrates Lauren because it wasn't red velvet, and so she takes a bite with her hand and chucks the rest in the mulch.

She tells cameras that Joey's a great guy, but she's just not cut out for this style of dating.

Meanwhile, North Bergen model Erika Cardenas, 25, shared tender moments with Joey on the season, but he apparently wasn't feeling it as she did not get a rose at the ceremony.

"The Bachelor" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

