Philly Phanatic Trolls Coldplay Kiss Cam Couple In Hilarious Ballpark Bit (Watch)

Fresh on the heels of the controversy surrounding a curious video caught on camera at a Coldplay concert, the famed Philly Phanatic had a little fun at their expense.

The Phanatic recreated the awkward moment when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the head of HR, Kristin Cabot, were caught on camera at the show before promptly separating and dodging out of view.

Video of the incident went viral after Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, took a jab at the pair during the concert.

Not to be outdone, The Phanatic, as always, had some fun with it.

During the middle of the Phillies' game against the Los Angeles Angels, the PR team debuted the "Coldplay Kiss Cam," which highlighted several couples as one of the band's most popular songs played.

Then it panned to The Phanatic.

Much to the bemusement of fans at Citizens Bank Park, the mascot can be seen canoodling with another fuzzy friend before freaking out and ducking out of the view of the camera while his "friend" shielded her face— the same thing that happened at the concert while fans howled in the background.

The couple caught at the Coldplay concert were reportedly have been placed on leave. It is unclear if The Phanatic will have to sit out a few games as the team continues to hold off the Mets at the top of the NL East.

