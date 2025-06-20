Fair 82°

Philly Man Installed Hidden Cameras In Boardwalk Bathrooms: Ocean City Police

A 38-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after installing hidden cameras inside a bathroom along a Jersey Shore boardwalk, authorities announced Friday, June 20.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Ocean City PD
Sam Barron

At 12:25 p.m., on Thursday, June 12, officers responded to the public bathrooms at 6th Street and the Boardwalk after a woman found a recording device inside one of the bathrooms, Ocean City police said. Officers discovered additional cameras in public bathrooms at 10th Street and 11th Street, police said.

An investigation determined the suspect as Harold Perkins and he was arrested following a search of his home in Philadelphia, police said.

Perkins is charged with six counts of invasion of privacy and six counts of endangering the welfare of children, manufacturing child pornography, police said.

He remains in Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition hearings, police said.

