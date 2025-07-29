P&G Hiking Prices On Household Essentials As Trump's Tariffs Bite

Procter & Gamble will start the price hikes in August as the company expects about $1 billion in added costs from Trump's tariffs during the 2026 fiscal year. P&G revealed the financial impact in its latest earnings report on Tuesday, July 29.

The increases will apply to about a quarter of P&G's products sold in the US, Reuters reported. A company spokesperson said prices will rise by "mid-single digits across categories," with major retailers like Target and Walmart being notified of the higher costs.

The move comes less than two months after P&G decided to cut up to 7,000 non-manufacturing jobs over two years, along with phasing out some products and brands. The Cincinnati-based company operates eight plants in the Northeast, including sites in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

P&G chief financial officer Andre Schulten said US and European market growth has slowed from the start of 2025, citing unanticipated economic and geopolitical conditions. In April, P&G said its largest tariff impacts stemmed from raw and packaging materials and finished products sourced from China.

The price hikes come as lower-income consumers, in particular, are pulling back and seeking cheaper alternatives. Analysts say P&G's household staples remain essential for many families, but higher costs could add pressure to already tight budgets.

P&G also said chief operating officer Shailesh Jejurikar will take over as CEO on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, replacing Jon Moeller, who will become the company's executive chair.

