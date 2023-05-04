Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Hosting Debut Canceled Along With Rest Of Season Amid Writer's Strike

In the wake of the Writers Guild of America strike, "Saturday Night Live" has cancelled its remaining three shows of the season. And what a lineup they had planned:

Saturday, May 6 was set to feature Pete Davidson returning to the show after eight years as a cast member with musical guest Lil Uzi Vert.

Saturday, May 13 would've seen Kieran Culkin host for the second time, fresh off another season of "Succession" twist and turns.

The Saturday, May 20 season finale would've had Jennifer Coolidge host for the first time. Coolidge, who auditioned for "SNL" would've faced off with cast member Chloe Fineman, who does a wicked impression of the Boston native.

