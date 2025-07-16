Pete Davidson Expecting First Child With Model Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad.

The comedian, 31, is expecting his first child with model girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, who broke the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 16.

"Welp, now everyone knows we had sex," she captioned the post.

Photos from the post show the couple together at an ultrasound appointment.

Davidson and Hewitt went public in March 2025, after they were spotted together in Palm Beach, Florida.

