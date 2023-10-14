Pete Davidson Coming to BergenPAC, Red Bank's Count Basie

The 29-year-old comic has booked two shows at Red Bank's Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at Count Basie on Saturday, Nov. 18, and one show at BergenPAC in Englewood on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Davidson, who is hosting "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 14, will be in the Garden State as part of his stand-up comedy tour across the U.S.

The comic was a cast member on SNL from 2-14 to 2022, and is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock's critically acclaimed comedy "Bupkis."

Click here for BergenPAC tickets and here for Red Bank tickets.

