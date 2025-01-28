PETA Proposes Groundhog Day ‘Weather Reveal’ Cake To Retire Punxsutawney Phil, Club Responds

Poll 🐾 PETA says it’s time for Punxsutawney Phil to retire and is offering a vegan cake alternative for Groundhog Day predictions. The Groundhog Club says Phil’s fans wouldn’t stand for it. What do YOU think? Vote below! 🌤️ Yes – Let Phil live in peace! 🎂 Bring on the ‘Weather Reveal’ cake! No – Phil is a tradition, and we love him! 🦫 Maybe – Replace him with a human or another creative idea. 🤔 Submit Vote View Results Current Results 🐾 PETA says it’s time for Punxsutawney Phil to retire and is offering a vegan cake alternative for Groundhog Day predictions. The Groundhog Club says Phil’s fans wouldn’t stand for it. What do YOU think? Vote below! 🌤️ Yes – Let Phil live in peace! 🎂 Bring on the ‘Weather Reveal’ cake! 14%

No – Phil is a tradition, and we love him! 🦫 76%

Maybe – Replace him with a human or another creative idea. 🤔 10% Back to Vote

According to PETA, the cake would reveal either blue or pink filling, signifying six more weeks of winter or an early spring, respectively. PETA President Ingrid Newkirk stated, “Groundhogs are shy prey animals who avoid humans, yet Phil is annually subjected to flashing lights, loud crowds, and captivity that goes against all his natural instincts.”

The proposal follows similar pleas from PETA in previous years, which included suggestions like using a human weather prognosticator or planting persimmon trees to predict seasonal changes.

Club President Defends Phil

In response, Punxsutawney Groundhog Club President Jeff Lundy dismissed PETA’s latest idea in an interview with NewsRadio KDKA. He emphasized that Phil is treated like “the king in Punxsutawney,” with access to veterinary care and a certified agricultural zoo.

“We thought they’d come up with a better idea this year,” Lundy remarked. “Phil’s fans would be disappointed if he was retired. He’s part of the tradition.”

PETA Pushes Back

PETA’s offer also included a giant thermometer as an alternative for the annual weather prediction at Gobbler’s Knob. “If it’s still cold, it’s still winter,” Newkirk said in the letter, highlighting what she called the “absurdity” of the event.

While opinions remain divided, Phil’s upcoming weather prediction will undoubtedly draw crowds once again this Groundhog Day.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.