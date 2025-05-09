Pet Owners Can Now Order Prescription Meds On Amazon: Here's How

Amazon announced its new partnership with Vetsource in a blog post on Thursday, May 8. Vetsource is a licensed pet pharmacy that handles the filling and delivery of prescriptions.

Customers can search for medications, add them to their cart, and check out using Amazon's regular system.

"We know animals are not just pets; they're family," said Wendy Franks, director of Amazon Pets. "That's why we're so excited about being able to expand our pet offerings to include prescriptions."

The service includes hundreds of medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration, from flea and tick preventatives to treatments for chronic conditions. After checking out, Vetsource works directly with the prescribing veterinarian to verify and approve orders.

Once approved, the medications ship from one of Vetsource's US pharmacy locations, typically arriving in two to six days.

"Whether it's food, toys, or now medicine, we want to make it easier for people to take care of all their family members — including the four-legged ones," Franks said. "It's about giving pet parents one less thing to worry about, so they can focus on what really matters — spending quality time with their pets."

For first-time orders, Vetsource will contact the owner's vet for approval. Refills can be processed without further contact if there's a valid prescription with refills on file.

The partnership comes right before Amazon Pet Day, offering two days of deals on Tuesday, May 13, and Wednesday, May 14.

