Peruvian Nationals Charged With Stabbing Man, 50, In Paterson's Peru Square

Bryan Canales-Arias, 29, and Ernesto Canales-Arias, 23, who also live in the city, were seized shortly after the victim was stabbed near the corner of Main and Market streets – in the area known as Peru Square -- shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with what Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi described in a brief release as multiple non-fatal stab wounds.

Valdes and Abbassi didn’t provide any details surrounding the stabbing or explain the relationship between the defendants.

They did say that both are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

They were being held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.