Perth Amboy Officer Shot In Rahway, AG Says

A Perth Amboy police officer is in stable condition after being shot in the line of duty in Rahway Wednesday evening, July 24, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said.

Photo Credit: Perth Amboy police
Cecilia Levine
Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe said the officer had been serving a search warrant alongside local police when the suspects tried to flee the scene. Reports say it happened along Broad Street.

"During this incident, one suspect discharged a firearm, striking a Perth Amboy Police Officer in the leg," the mayor said.

The officer was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition, Perth Amboy police said.

One suspect suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and all suspects were in custody.

No further details were released as of press time. This is a developing story.

