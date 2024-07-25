'Hot Boys Mafia' Gangster Was Being Served In NJ Shooting That Injured Him, Detective: Cops

At 8:32 p.m., the detective, who has not been identified, was shot by 20-year-old Rahway resident Angel Santiago, who is a suspect in an aggravated assault that occurred in Perth Amboy Tuesday, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel and Rahway Police Director Nicholas Breiner said.

The detective was shot multiple times in the leg, while Santiago sustained a single gunshot wound to the lower leg, authorities said. The detective was transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said. Santiago was also transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently in the custody of the Union County Prosecutor's Office, authorities said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Last year, Santiago was charged with racketeering and numerous drugs and weapons offenses as part of a crackdown on the Perth Amboy street gang "Hot Boys Mafia."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.