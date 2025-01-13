Fair 36°

SHARE

Person With Assault Rifles On Car Shot In Sussex County, Officers Hospitalized: Report

Multiple officers were hospitalized after a shooting involving a person with assault rifles on their vehicle Monday evening, Jan. 13 in Sussex County, according to NBC New York and the New Jersey State PBA.

Police car

Police car

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

NBC New York shared photos of a red sedan that appeared to have multiple assault rifles attached to it parked in a wooded area of Byram Township. Citing a senior law enforcement officer, NBC4 says someone got out of the vehicle and police opened fire.

The person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, however, it was not immediately clear whether or not the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

New Jersey State PBA President Peter Andreyev said the officers involved in the shooting were being evaluated at an area hospital.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office tells Daily Voice that the Sussex County Prosecutor was leading the investigation.

Click here for more from NBC New York.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE