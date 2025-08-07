Person Struck, Killed By Train In Hackensack (Developing)

It happened near Essex Street Station, causing widespread service disruptions along NJ Transit’s Pascack Valley Line, NJ Transit said on X.

Rail service was suspended in both directions between Wood-Ridge and New Bridge Landing around 10 a.m., NJ Transit said.

As a result of the incident, Pascack Valley Line train #1652, the 10:24 a.m. departure from New Bridge Landing, was canceled. NJ Transit said equipment availability issues caused by the trespasser strike led to the cancellation.

Substitute bus service was being provided for affected passengers, the agency said.

Further details about the individual killed were not immediately released. NJ Transit officials did not say how long the service suspension would last.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

