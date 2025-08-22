Perfect Paycheck: Survey Reveals Salary Americans Say Would Make Them Happy

The Talker Research survey, conducted for SurePayroll by Paychex, asked 2,000 adults what they would consider the perfect salary.

Respondents pointed to an average figure of $74,000, though nearly one in five said nothing less than six figures would cover their lifestyle.

Even so, half of those surveyed said their current pay is not enough to support their needs, and one in four admitted they are unhappy with their income.

If given more, most would focus on financial security, with 46 percent saying they would put extra toward savings or investments and 42 percent toward paying off bills.

Others pointed to groceries, cited by 35 percent, and travel, mentioned by 23 percent, as priorities.

The study also found many are not waiting for a raise.

A quarter of respondents said they have searched for new jobs in the past three months, while more than a third are still looking.

Among job seekers, 39 percent reported the process feels tougher now than it did a year ago.

Side hustles are filling the gap. Nearly one-third of non-business owners said the economy has made them more interested in launching one, and overall, 69 percent are seeking extra income streams.

More than half of all respondents said a small business or side hustle is just as viable as a full-time job.

Passion also plays a role: six in 10 said they would like to turn hobbies or creative pursuits into income, and nearly half of side hustlers said their venture is driven as much by passion as by profit.

While money matters, many stressed that benefits, work-life balance, and flexibility weigh just as heavily in job decisions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.