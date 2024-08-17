Perdue Recalls Frozen Chicken Products Due To Possible Metal Contamination

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the products may be contaminated with foreign material,

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget and tender items were produced on Saturday, March 23.

The following products are subject to recall:

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

29-oz. (1.81-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed packages containing “BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

Click here to view product labels.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “P-33944” on the back of the package.

They were shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold online directly to consumers.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints about metal wire embedded in the product and notified FSIS of the issue.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS said that some products may be in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.