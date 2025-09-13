Prodigy 9-Year-Old Boy Starts Studying Neuroscience As Youngest Student In College

At just 9 years old, Aiden Wilkins of Royersford is juggling high school and college. He’s a sophomore at Reach Cyber Charter School and also the youngest student ever to take a class at Ursinus College in Collegeville, according to NBC10, 6ABC, and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Three days a week, Aiden can be found sitting in a neuroscience classroom alongside 18- to 20-year-old college freshmen. The rest of the time, he’s completing high school coursework virtually. His load is heavy, but Aiden said academics have always come naturally.

“Ever since I was 3, I’d watch an anatomy video and was always fascinated when I saw the brain,” he told NBC10. “The reason why I want to be a pediatric neurosurgeon is mainly because I like helping kids around my age. It’s sad to see kids around my age with neuro-disabilities so I want to help them out.”

The Ursinus course is part of a dual enrollment program through his high school. Aiden, who made distinguished honor roll last spring, is one of just four students taking college classes this semester. He’s also receiving an Ursinus scholarship, bringing the family’s cost down to $500, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Despite being the smallest in the room — at 4 feet, 4 inches tall and 65 pounds — Aiden said his biggest worry before starting wasn’t the workload. “What if I’m too short for the seat? What if I’m getting looked at? What if people are saying, ‘What are you doing here?’” he recalled to The Inquirer. But his mother said he’s fitting right in.

Veronica Wilkins, 43, an assistant vice president at Chubb Insurance in Philadelphia, said she noticed her son’s gifts before he could even talk in full sentences. “At one year, he started reading words in restaurants or on buildings that I hadn’t taught him,” she told The Inquirer. By fifth grade, Aiden said, “I felt like I’m teaching the class.”

She added that she never pushed him but encouraged his curiosity. “I just wanted him to stay curious,” she said.

At Ursinus, Aiden’s presence has been welcomed. Associate Provost Kelly Sorensen remembered meeting him in a suit and tie, ready to talk about neuroscience. “Let’s see if we can feed this very hungry young mind,” Sorensen said.

Professor Carlita Favero, who has taught neuroscience for 15 years, said she’s excited to have him in her class. Classmates are equally impressed. “He’s so smart, it’s almost upsetting,” said freshman Adrienne Dyer, 18, in The Inquirer.

But Aiden is not all books and biology. He describes himself as a “social butterfly” who loves basketball, soccer, bike riding, and video games. For his ninth birthday, his mom is planning a college-themed party complete with a cake featuring Ursinus memorabilia.

Looking ahead, Aiden has already toured Harvard and Brandeis and taken a virtual look at Princeton. His top medical school picks are Princeton and Johns Hopkins, both research universities where he hopes to pursue neuroscience.

“What I really want people to know is that from my story all you have to do is put in work to do whatever you want,” Aiden told NBC10.

Click here to read the full reports by NBC10, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and 6ABC.

