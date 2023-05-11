Peloton Recalling 2.2 Million Bikes Due To Fall, Injury Concerns

Peloton announced a recall of approximately 2.2 million bikes that have seat post assemblies that can break during use, posing a fall and injury hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

To date, there have been 35 reports of the seat post breaking, including 13 reports of injuries that ranged from a fractured wrist, to lacerations and bruises due to people falling.

The recalled bikes have the model number “PL01,” and the bikes measure 4-feet long and 2-feet wide. They have an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen, which tilts up and down to accommodate different heights.

According to CPSC, the Peloton name and the model number are displayed on the inside front fork, near the flywheel. They were sold nationwide online beginning January 2018 through this month until the recall was announced.

Consumers have been advised to “immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes” and contact Peloton for a free repair that can be self-installed.

