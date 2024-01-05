Peloton Instructor, North Jersey Native, Insults Director's Movie- With Him In The Class

Christopher Nolan, the acclaimed director of "Oppenheimer" and "The Dark Knight", revealed he was taking a Peloton class when Jenn Sherman, the instructor, started opining about his 2020 film "Tenet."

"Did anyone see this?" Sherman, a Fort Lee native who graduated from Fort Lee High School, said. "That's a couple hours of my life, I'll never get back again."

In a video on Instagram, Sherman said she was initially thrilled to find out Nolan knew who she was, until she found out why.

"It was 2020, it was a dark time, I was up on the platform, teaching my little class and I'm running my mouth off like I'm known to do and I make a random comment about a movie I had seen the night before," Sherman said. "What do you think the odds are the director of that movie would take that ride some four years later? That would only happen to me."

While Sherman concedes she didn't understand a minute of "Tenet", she is a big fan of "Oppenheimer", having seen it twice.

"That's six hours of my life, I don't ever want to give back," Sherman said.

Sherman invited Nolan to take another class with her, promising it will be insult free.

"You can critique my class," Sherman said. "We'll have a great time."

