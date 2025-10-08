'Pee Challenge': NJ HS Principal Condemns 'Reprehensible' TikTok Trend

Barnegat High School Principal Patrick Magee sent a letter home to families on Monday, Oct. 6, speaking out about "The Pee Challenge," where people film themselves urinating in public after the trend "recently appeared in our school community."

"This behavior is completely reprehensible," Magee said. "It not only damages property but also creates serious health and safety risks for students, staff, and the public."

Magee said the school district is working with Barnegat police to identify anyone involved in the behavior.

"Students who participate, attempt to participate, or simulate participation in this trend will face strict school consequences," Magee said. "These consequences may include suspension, removal from school, and referral to law enforcement for possible prosecution."

The principal said for students who follow, share, repost or promote the trend...well, urine trouble.

"The district and police are committed to investigating every report thoroughly. We strongly encourage parents to discuss this matter with their children and emphasize that online trends that harm others, break the law, or damage property have serious consequences," Magee said. "Together, with the support of the Barnegat Police Department, we are working to keep our schools safe, respectful, and free from dangerous behavior."

The trend hasn't just been limited to New Jersey. A high school in Missouri had to close its bathrooms because students were peeing on the floor, while police in Bristol, Conn., wrote on social media last month, "Our Department is aware of a nationwide social media trend of people claiming to be urinating in public places."

