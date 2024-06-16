Fair 67°

Pedo File: West New York Man, 27, Charged With Repeatedly Raping Girl, 15, He Met In Park

A 27-year-old West New York man was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl multiple times over nearly a week and a half after meeting her at a park in town.

“The investigation found the defendant met the victim at a West New York park prior to the assault,”&nbsp;Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View
Jerry DeMarco
Christian Felipe would face a mandatory five to 10 years in state prison if convicted only of the sexual assault charge that was filed by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit following his arrest at his home last week.

They also charged Felipe with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, however, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez noted.

Felipe remained held at the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny.

