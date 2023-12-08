Fair 42°

SHARE

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 17 In Ramsey

A middle-aged pedestrian was struck and killed trying to cross Route 17 in Ramsey early Friday, responders said.

<p>The man was struck in the northbound lanes of Route 17 in Ramsey and hurled across the divider, responders said.</p>

The man was struck in the northbound lanes of Route 17 in Ramsey and hurled across the divider, responders said.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The man was struck in the northbound lanes and hurled onto the other side of the highway near the Ramsey Outdoor store around daybreak Dec. 8, they said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

There was no immediate word on the type of vehicle or vehicles that struck him or who was driving.

The incident was part of a chain reaction of events that shut down the busy highway into the morning rush.

Another involved a fiery stolen car crash in Saddle River that dropped lines across the road during a pursuit up Route 17.

SEE: Stolen Car Crash Into Utility Pole Closes Route 17, Fleeing Juveniles Captured

Ramsey police were handling the pedestrian fatality.

ANYONE who witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Ramsey PD: 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE