Pedestrian From Fort Lee, 56, Struck, Killed By Commuter Bus Near GWB (Updated)

The NJ Transit bus was headed north on Lemoine Avenue when the driver made a left turn onto Bruce Reynolds Boulevard (formerly Bridge Plaza South) and struck the 56-year-old pedestrian at 5:05 a.m. Jan. 10, Fort Lee Deputy Police Chief Edward Young said.

Port Authority and Fort Lee police officers quickly responded and conducted CPR, the deputy chief said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead a short time later at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, he said.

No injuries were reported to the driver or three passengers on the #159 NJ Transit bus, which operates between Fort Lee and the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, an NJ Transit spokesman said.

The Fort Lee Police Accident Investigation Unit is leading the investigation, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit.

Fort Lee Police Chief Matthew J. Hintze reminded drivers and pedestrians to "remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings at all times."

