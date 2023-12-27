Pedestrian Struck By Motorcycle, Knocked Unconscious Outside Teaneck IHOP

The 48-year-old victim was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center by the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps following the 5 p.m. crash on Tuesday, Dec. 26, Police Capt. Chris Kurschner said.

His injuries weren't considered life-threatening, the captain said.

The ambulance corps also took the 32-year-old motorcycle operator from North Bergen up the street to Holy Name Medical Center, Kurschner said.

His injuries were minor, the captain said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could be helpful is asked to contact the Teaneck Police Department at (201) 837-2600.

Anonymous tips could also be given to Crime Stoppers on the group's website or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

