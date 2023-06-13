Mostly Cloudy 73°

SHARE

Pedestrian Killed By Hoboken-Bound Commuter Train From Port J, NJ Transit Confirms

A Hoboken-bound NJ Transit train from Port Jervis struck and killed a pedestrian near the Paterson train station late Tuesday morning, the agency confirmed.

Details were forthcoming.
Details were forthcoming. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Train #58 left Port J at 9:21 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 11:38 a.m., an agency spokesperson said around noontime June 13.

It struck the pedestrian at 11:13 a.m., he said.

No injuries were reported to the crew or 90 customers on board, the agency said.

Service was temporarily suspended between Clifton and Paterson while NJT police investigated.

Further details were forthcoming.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE