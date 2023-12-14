Pedestrian Fatally Struck By NJ Transit Train In North Jersey: Officials

At 10:20 p.m., a Raritan Valley Line train, which departed Penn Station 40 minutes earlier, struck and fatally injured the pedestrian, NJ Transit said.

There were no injuries reported to the 200 customers or crew on board the train, NJ Transit said. Raritan Valley Line service was suspended in both directions but later resumed, NJ Transit said. The pedestrian has not been identified.

New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

