Pedestrian Fatally Hit By Car Retrieving Potted Plant On Route 27: Police

At 10:15 p.m., a driver stopped his vehicle in the left lane of Route 27 northbound to retrieve a potted plant that had fallen from his vehicle and landed in the left lane of Route 27 southbound, Edison police said.

The driver and his passenger exited their vehicle and were struck by another car traveling on Route 27 southbound, police said. The driver of the striking vehicle was approaching the crest of the hill and did not see them in the roadway, police said.

Tuan Phan was pronounced dead while another pedestrian remains hospitalized said.

Charges have not been filed against the driver, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

