Bicyclist Struck, Seriously Injured On Route 17: Prosecutor (Update)

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 17 in Bergen County on Tuesday, Jan. 28, authorities confirmed.

Pedestrian crash on Route 17 in Lodi

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene north near Essex Street in Lodi at approximately 1:42 p.m., according to Jeff Angermeyer, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office's deputy chief of detectives.

The injured cyclist was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the crash, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was notified and joined the Sheriff’s Office in conducting a joint investigation.

The investigation is being led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, under Chief Matthew Finck, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, under Sheriff Anthony Cureton.

Officials have not released further details as the investigation remains active.

