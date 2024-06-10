Pedestrian Airlifted, Driver Charged In Park Ridge DWI Crash

The 30-year-old New York woman was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center after she was struck by a 2021 Ram pickup truck headed west on Brae Boulevard outside the Marriott Park Ridge shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, June 8, they said.

Responders established the landing zone for the Tri-Boro First Aid Squad at nearby West Ridge Elementary School.

The victim remained in serious condition at HUMC, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

Meanwhile, Mark D. Carroll, 65, remained held in the Bergen County Jail.

In addition to DWI assault by auto, Carroll -- who lives in the East New York State hamlet of Oak Hill within the town of Dunham -- is charged with reckless and careless driving, among other offenses.

The prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit is leading the investigation of the incident, assisted by Park Ridge police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

