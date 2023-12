The 57-year-old man was in the crosswalk on Paterson Avenue at Goffle Road when he was struck around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, Midland Park Police Chief Michael Powderley said.

The driver remained at the scene and was given a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian, the chief said.

The pedestrian was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with pains in his ribs and a cut on his face, responders said.

