Pedestrian, 57, Struck In Teaneck, Driver From Cliffside Gets Summons

The Paterson resident was in the crosswalk on the north side of Teaneck Road headed west when she was struck by a 2007 Toyota Corolla shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Teaneck Police Capt. Seth B. Kriegel said.

The 52-year-old driver from Cliffside Park told police he was stopped at the light at Grayson Place and then made a left to head north on Teaneck Road when he hit the victim, the captain said.

Witnesses confirmed the account, he said.

The pedestrian was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Kriegel said.

The driver received a summons for failing to yield, he added.

The captain also reminded drivers to "always be alert for pedestrians, particularly at dawn and dusk when visibility is poor."

Kriegel noted that pedestrians have the right-of-way at all intersections.

"Motorists should watch for pedestrians when making turns and entering and exiting driveways and parking lots," he said.

