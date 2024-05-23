A Few Clouds 74°

Paul Galvez, Filipino Immigrant From Sussex County, Dies, 50

Paul Errol Galvez, a longtime Sparta resident, died on Tuesday, May 14, at the age of 50, according to his obituary on the Goble Funeral Home site.

 Photo Credit: Paul Galvez Facebook photo
"EG" as he was known to his family, was the eldest of three children and grew up in the Philippines, his obituary reads. Growing up, he enjoyed reading, playing video games and reading comic books, along with  weekly visits with his grandparents,  according to his obituary.

He later moved to Sparta, graduating from Sparta High and studying International Business at Rutgers University, working in financial services at ING, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, his obituary reads.

Aside from Sparta, Galvez maintained homes in Pennsylvania with his partner Paul, along with an apartment in New York City that he filled with arts and antiques, according to his obituary.

He is survived by Paul, his siblings, his parents, his brother-in-law and his niece and nephew,  his obituary reads. A funeral was held on Monday, May 20 at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta, his obituary reads.

His ashes will be placed in the Philippines and Sparta, two places closest to his heart, according to his obituary.

