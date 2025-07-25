Patti Smith Rides Again: ‘Horses’ Turns 50 & Punk’s High Priestess Is Taking It On Tour

Tickets are now on sale for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 2025 world tour. This is Smith's first in two decades to feature her acclaimed album "Horses" performed live, start to finish, as it was meant to be heard. If you’re a fan of punk, poetry, or just showing up when the music matters, get your tickets before they’re gone.

At 78, Smith isn’t dialing it in—she’s ripping through "Horses" front to back, then going deeper into the catalog that made her a force.

She’ll be joined by "Horses" originals Lenny Kaye and Jay Dee Daugherty, along with longtime bandmates Tony Shanahan and her son Jackson Smith. Expect raw guitars, full poetry, and no nostalgia filter.

She’s not pushing a new album, but fans can expect her next memoir, Bread of Angels, out in November. It follows her National Book Award–winning Just Kids, and adds another chapter to a life lived on her own terms. Beyond music, Smith has published acclaimed poetry, exhibited photography worldwide, and earned France’s highest arts honor. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, but her legacy never needed permission.

Get your ticket. Patti Smith is not asking for your attention. She’s taking it.

