Patriarch Of NJ Farm Killed In Machinery Accident: Police

At 10:16 a.m., police, fire and EMS responded to the farm at 1101 Union Landing Road and found Hunter dead at the scene from the machinery accident, Cinnaminson police said.

“Our family suffered a tragic loss today of the family patriarch,” Hunters Farm said in a social media post.

“The farm market will be closed until further notice. Do me a favor, in his honor, tell those who are important to you that you love them. Give them a hug, a kiss, a phone call, life can change in an instant.”

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

