Patient's Self-Inflicted Shooting Brings Police Response To NJ Hospital: Report

Inspira Medical Center on W. Sherman Avenue in Vineland was placed on lockdown immediately following the morning incident, initially reported as an active shooter, police said.

Police said only that the shooting was an "isolated incident," and that the lockdown has since been lifted.

A hospital spokeswoman tells NJ Advance Media that the shooter was a patient at the hospital, and shot themself. The hospital did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

"There is no danger to patients, staff, or visitors at the facility at this time," Vineland police said.

No further information was available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.