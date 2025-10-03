Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Paterson Woman Sold Fentanyl That Resulted In Fatal OD: Hunterdon County Prosecutor

A 28-year old Paterson woman was arrested and charged with selling fentanyl that resulted in a fatal overdose in Hunterdon County, authorities announced Friday, Oct. 3.

Clinton Township Police

 Photo Credit: Clinton Township Police, NJ via Facebook
Sam Barron

On Thursday, July 24, Clinton Township police responded to a residence in Annandale and found an unconscious 21-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson and Clinton Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said.

The man's death was caused by acute drug toxicity from fentanyl, authorities said. Fentanyl had been located at the scene, authorities said.

An investigation revealed Shaneshea Cooper distributed controlled substance substances to the man in Paterson days prior to his death, authorities said.

Cooper is charged with strict liability for drug-induced death and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, authorities said.

