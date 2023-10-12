Fair 69°

Paterson Woman Repeatedly Stabbed 5-Year-Old Granddaughter After Hearing Voices: Responders

A 51-year-old Paterson woman who responders said claimed to be hearing voices repeatedly stabbed her 5-year-old granddaughter, authorities confirmed.

Aurora Villacorta
Aurora Villacorta Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: PCPO
Jerry DeMarco
The child was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a police escort after being stabbed in the side at an apartment building at the corner of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, they said.

Aurora Villacorta, who was hospitalized in custody, is charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and various weapon offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said on Thursday.

No further details were released Thursday afternoon.

