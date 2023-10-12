Paterson Woman Repeatedly Stabbed 5-Year-Old Granddaughter After Hearing Voices: Responders

The child was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a police escort after being stabbed in the side at an apartment building at the corner of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, they said.

Aurora Villacorta, who was hospitalized in custody, is charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and various weapon offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said on Thursday.

No further details were released Thursday afternoon.

