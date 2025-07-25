Paterson Teen Pops Out Of Car Trunk In Surprise Hackensack Armed Robbery: Prosecutor

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 27, around 6:30 p.m., near the intersection of East Pleasantview Avenue and Kipp Street, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Friday, July 25.

According to Musella, two victims were sitting in a car when a white Mercedes-Benz coupe pulled up and double-parked. Omar I. Cetiner, 21, of Hackensack, allegedly got out with a gun, the prosecutor said. At the same time, a 17-year-old from Paterson reportedly climbed out of the trunk with another gun and chased one of the victims as they ran.

The suspects made off with a wristwatch, a chain, and a bag, Musella said.

Islam A. Salaam, 20, of Hackensack, was the lookout while Alan A. Valdez-Metz, 29, of Paterson, coordinated the robbery with Cetiner, according to Musella.

Over the next three months, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Hackensack Police made a series of arrests and seizures.

On May 8, Cetiner was taken into custody outside his Hackensack apartment. Police say they found suspected marijuana during a search, which led to the arrest of Michael N. Fenner, 23, also of Hackensack.

The juvenile was arrested on May 29. Salaam was arrested on June 4. Valdez-Metz was arrested on July 23 in Paterson.

All four men were indicted by a Bergen County Grand Jury on July 24. The juvenile remains in protective custody. Charges include:

Cetiner: Armed robbery, weapons offenses, use of a juvenile to commit a crime, promoting organized street crime, and marijuana distribution.

Salaam: Armed robbery and weapons offenses.

Valdez-Metz: Armed robbery and promoting organized street crime.

Fenner: Marijuana possession and intent to distribute.

Juvenile: Armed robbery, weapons offenses, and aggravated assault.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

