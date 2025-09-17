Paterson Teen Abena Owusu Dies After Cancer Battle

Born in Livingston, Abena grew up in East Orange and Paterson. She graduated from Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, the Christian Health Association, and the Health Occupation Student Association. She also belonged to Calvary International Church in Wayne, her obituary says.

In June, at Abena's graduation ceremony, Mayor Andre Sayegh honored her resilience after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

“SHE INSPIRES ME!" the mayor wrote. "Abena Owusu was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and many people didn't think she would live to graduate today but God is in control! In fact, she plans to attend Rutgers University in the fall and major in Biochemistry. Her courage and her smile are contagious! To God be the glory!”

Abena is survived by her parents, George Owusu and Monica Anderson, her stepfather Paul Brown, her siblings Brent, Brian, Junior, Jabari, Jamai, and Safua, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and relatives, her obituary says.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa. A Celebration of Life will take place the following day at Calvary Temple International, 1111 Preakness Ave., Wayne, beginning with a viewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by services from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park in Totowa.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center are appreciated.

Click here for Abena's complete obituary.

