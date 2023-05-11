Paterson Shop Owner Killed Man With Shotgun Blast During Dispute, Authorities Reveal

Calvin King, 47, shot Kyheem Clark, 34, at the shop near the corner of East Main and Hillman streets shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, May 6, with a shotgun he wasn’t allowed to possess, they said.

Clark was pronounced dead a short time later at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

No motive was given when Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi of the NJ State Police identified King as the shooter on May 11 while revealing that he’s been jailed since Sunday.

They didn't say why King was in the store at that hour, but they did say that the two men were involved in an unspecified dispute when he was shot.

King, who was immediately taken into custody, was charged only with illegally possessing a firearm as an ex-con and unlawful weapons possession -- and not manslaughter or other violent crime -- before being sent to the Bergen County Jail. Police also seized the shotgun.

King remained held at the Bergen County lockup on Thursday pending a hearing to determine whether or not he should be released pending trial.

Meanwhile, Clark’s sister said a service will be held for her brother at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the John B. Houston Funeral Home at 236 Ellison Street in Paterson (973-881-8200).

