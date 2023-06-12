Paterson Pedophile Who Repeatedly Raped Girl Starting At 7 Gets Plea-Bargained 14-Year Sentence

The rapes and other sexual assaults by James Jackson, Jr., 39, began in September 2012 and continued for three years at residences in Paterson, the victim told city police two years ago.

Detectives from Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes’s Special Victims Unit interviewed the then-16-year-old girl, as well as several witnesses, before arresting Jackson in April 2021.

They charged him with two counts each of aggravated asexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, then sent him to the Passaic County Jail.

Jackson was transferred to Bergen County Jail in December 2021 as talks aimed at a plea bargain continued.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco secured a deal under which Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangerment in exchange for leniency.

How much Jackson will actually serve depends on various factors. He'll be required to register under Megan’s Law once he’s released from prison and will be subject to parole supervision for life, Valdes said.

The victim and her family members spoke at the sentencing hearing in Paterson, the prosecutor said.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence. They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.