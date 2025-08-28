Paterson Pair Arrested In Shooting That Wounded Victim, 37: Prosecutor

Hasan Whitaker, 39, was taken into custody on Aug. 26, and Dnashia Franco, 26, was arrested the following day, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday, Aug. 28. Both face multiple charges stemming from the Saturday, Aug. 24 shooting near Putman Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, Paterson.

At about 5:49 a.m. that day, officers found the victim suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds, prosecutors said. He was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.

A potential motive was not released by authorities.

Whitaker is charged with second-degree aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, third-degree receiving stolen property, and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, authorities said.

Franco is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, fourth-degree possession of a large capacity magazine, and possession of hollow point ammunition, prosecutors said.

Both arrests were made without incident in Paterson, prosecutors said. The State has filed a motion for pretrial detention. Criminal complaints are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO, email tips@passaiccountynj.org, or contact the Paterson Police Shooting Investigation Unit at 973-321-1342.

