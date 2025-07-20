Paterson Man Killed, Two Hurt In Route 80 Crash After Stepping Into Roadway: Njsp

A Cadillac driven by a 31-year-old Edison man was traveling east with two passengers: Clarence Fennel Jr., 36, and a 25-year-old man, both of Paterson, when the front of the Cadillac hit the side of a Toyota, NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

That crash happened at 12:30 am on Interstate 80 east, milepost 60.2, Paterson, Marchan said.

Both vehicles stopped in the left lane. The Cadillac driver and his two passengers got out and stood in the roadway, which is when a Tesla, also heading east, hit the back of the Toyota, pushing it into the Cadillac and the three men, Marchan said.

Fennel was killed, and the 25-year-old man was moderately injured. The driver suffered minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

