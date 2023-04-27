Paterson Man Gets 5 Years Without Parole For Assault On 62-Year-Old Victim Outside Liquor Store

Jurors this past February found Walter A. Williams, 30, guilty of aggravated assault and theft in the brutal beating outside Quilvio's Lounge & Liquors at the corner of Broadway and East 18th Street on Nov. 15, 2020.

“Specifically, Mr. Williams took [the victim] and slammed him onto the concrete sidewalk, resulting in a broken collarbone, several broken ribs and a head laceration,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

Williams also took “certain property” from the victim, the prosecutor added, without elaborating.

Paterson Police Detective Shedy Omar had identified Williams, of 11th Avenue, as the primary suspect, authorities said at the time.

He and fellow Detectives James Favia, Eddy Pichardo, Richard Martinez and Liz Gonzalez watched the corner, then nabbed Williams without incident.

Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Portelli sentenced Williams to six years in state prison on Wednesday, April 26. Williams must serve 85% of the sentence before he’ll become eligible for parole, under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Shane D. Overgaard secured the verdict and sentence.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.